‘Extra’ Senior Executive Producer Lisa Gregorisch Dempsey Departing – The Hamden Journal

, read all about it: Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey is leaving Extra after 22 years.

Gregorisch-Dempsey served as the syndicated show’s senior executive producer. She had been working remotely from Florida during the pandemic, but opted to leave the show at the end of the season in August rather than return to the Los Angeles office.

Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel will continue as executive producers, and Gregorisch-Dempsey will help with the transition.

“I’m proud to be the longest-running executive producer of any entertainment show in America, but it’s now time to move on,” Gregorisch-Dempsey said in a statement.

During her two-decade run, Extra was nominated eight times for Outstanding Entertainment News Program at the Daytime Emmy Awards and won twice.

The show is currently hosted by Billy Bush.

The Daily Mail was first to report Dempsey’s departure.