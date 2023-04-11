‘Extra’ Renewed For Season 30 As It Closes In On 9,000 Episodes – The Hamden Journal

will officially be back for its 30th season.

The daytime series will break the 9,000 episode mark with the renewal, which sees it cleared in over 75% of stations across the country.

The show, which focuses on breaking entertainment and pop culture news with interviews with newsmakers and celebrities, is led by Billy Bush and a group of correspondents including Melvin Robert, who also serves as weekend co-host, and Rachel Lindsay. Extra’s special correspondents also include Jennifer Lahmers, Terri Seymour, Carlos Greer, Charissa Thompson, Alecia Davis, Adam Glassman and Michael Corbett.

Extra has been renewed by by Fox Television Stations, which took over from the NBC stations in 2019, Nexstar Media Group, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Hearst, CBS, Scripps Broadcasting, Weigel Broadcasting, Sunbeam Television, Draper Media, Entravision, Circle City Broadcasting, McKinnon Broadcasting, News-Press & Gazette Company, Waterman Broadcasting and Marks Radio Group.

The show is now helmed by veteran executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel, and airs a half-hour edition every weekday and an original hour-long weekend installment for 52 weeks a year. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, said, “It’s not every day that an Emmy-winning show makes it past 9,000 episodes, while covering over 14,000 red carpets and 80,000 celebrity interviews. From the producers and staff to Billy and the correspondents, everyone at Extra has done a standout job, and we couldn’t be prouder. 30 seasons never looked better”

Frank Cicha, EVP of Programming for Fox Television Stations, added, “At a time when syndicated shows seem to be dropping like flies, it’s a pleasure to be bringing this first-run, day and date staple back to our stations.”