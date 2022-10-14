Explosions in Belgorod, fire in Oktyabrskoye

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 20:09

Explosions rang out in the Russian city of Belgorod [located to the northeast of Ukraine, not far from the Russian-Ukrainian border – ed.] on the evening of 13 October. Early reports indicate that an ammunition depot has been blown up.

Source: Meduza, a Russian media outlet; Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: Russian media has reported that there have been explosions in the city of Belgorod, Russia. A fire has additionally been reported at a sugar factory in the village of Oktyabrskoye [located to the southwest of Belgorod and near to the Russian-Ukrainian border – ed.].

The Centre for Strategic Communication of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that a Russian ammunition depot has been blown up.

Updated at 20:19: Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, confirmed that an ammunition depot was blown up. He claimed that this was a result of an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He said there were no casualties or fatalities.

