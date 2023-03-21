Explosions destroy Russian cruise missile shipment in Crimea

The explosion in Djankoi on March 20, 23

The report notes that Kalibr missiles are launched by Russian Black Sea Fleet ships, capable of reaching any target across Ukraine.

On March 20, local Telegram channels reported a series of explosions and gunfire in Dzhankoi, posting video footage of large blasts occurring in the vicinity of the local railway station. Russian occupational “authorities” announced that “air defense is working ” and that some “wreckage” ostensibly “damaged a household and a store.” The so-called head of the administration of Dzhankoi complained about the “incoming (enemy) drones.”

Earlier, Defense Intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov said that Russia has only 7% of its Kalibr missile stockpile left, having spent most of them in numerous air strikes at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

