Explosion occurs near aircraft plant of Russian Defence Ministry in Voronezh

Residents of the Russian city of Voronezh report hearing a loud explosion near the runway of a military aircraft plant.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza; local Telegram media channels

Details: The Telegram channels share footage of a fire that allegedly started near the plant.

A photo of a long trail in the sky was also posted.

At the same time, the city council denies everything. They say there have been no emergencies. The press service of the Emergency Situations Ministry in Voronezh Oblast also reported that there were no calls for fire and rescue units.

Background: The Voronezh Aircraft Plant fulfils orders from the Russian Ministry of Defence, including the maintenance of the so-called Doomsday Plane, a flying command post of the Russian president.

