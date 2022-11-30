Explosion at Ukrainian embassy in Madrid injures one person

An explosive device apparently hidden inside an envelope detonated at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid Wednesday — injuring an employee who was handling the letter, officials said.

“An explosive device hidden in an envelop detonated inside the embassy of Ukraine in Madrid. One staff member injured,” Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said early Wednesday.

The letter was sent to Ambassador Serhii Pohoreltsev and exploded while the administrative staffer, a Ukrainian citizen, opened it, according to local newspaper El Mundo.

The staff member suffered minor injuries and was able to take himself to the hospital.

The letter arrived by ordinary mail, but was not scanned.

The explosion caused “a very small wound on the ring finger of the right hand” of the employee involved, according to Mercedes Gonzalez, the Spanish government’s representative in Madrid.

It is not known whether the explosion took place as the worker tried to open the envelope or move it.

Detectives, forensic and intelligence officials are investigating the incident.



Ukraine’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba ordered all Ukrainian embassies abroad to “urgently” strengthen their security.

The Minister urged his Spanish counterparts to “take urgent measures to investigate the attack” and to not allow whoever was behind the attack to intimidate Ukrainian diplomats or stop their “work on strengthening Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.”

This is a developing story.