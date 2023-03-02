Exploring the Big 12 Tournament seeding scenarios for West Virginia

The Big 12 Conference Tournament will begin next week and for West Virginia a number of scenarios remain on the table heading into the final game of the season.

The Mountaineers currently sit at 17-13, 6-11 overall in the Big 12 Conference and is perched as the No. 8 seed which would pit them against No. 9 Texas Tech.

But there are several different scenarios that can unfold depending on what occurs with the final games. And for this we will focus on West Virginia along with Texas Tech and Oklahoma.

The 7/10 game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, while the 8/9 game is set for around 9:30 p.m. on the same day. The winner of the 7/10 game will play the No. 2 seed, while the winner of the 8/9 game will square off against the No. 1 seed.

To get the No. 7 seed:

To put this simply, there is zero chance this occurs unless West Virginia is able to beat Kansas State. But the Mountaineers don’t necessarily control their own destiny. Not only does West Virginia need to win against the Wildcats, but they need some help in the form of Texas Tech beating Oklahoma State.

In that scenario, West Virginia and Oklahoma State would be tied at 7-11 in the league and the Mountaineers would earn the tie breaker by beating Kansas State. This would match the Mountaineers up against Oklahoma in the No. 7/10 game.

(West Virginia beats Kansas State, Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State)

To get the No. 8 seed:

There are several scenarios here that could put West Virginia in this spot.

One is simply losing to Kansas State in the final regular season game and Oklahoma State beating Texas Tech. The Mountaineers would have one more win than the Red Raiders and would play them in the No. 8/9 game.

(West Virginia loses to Kansas State, Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech)

West Virginia also would finish in the 8th spot if West Virginia is able to beat Kansas State and Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech. That would put the Mountaineers at 7-11 in the league and they would square off against No. 9 Texas Tech at 5-13 in the Big 12.

(West Virginia beats Kansas State, Oklahoma State beats Texas Tech)

To get the No. 9 seed:

West Virginia loses to Kansas State but Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers would lose the various tie breakers to the Red Raiders in that instance with both teams at 6-12. This too would pit West Virginia against the Red Raiders in the No. 8/9 game with the Mountaineers in a flipped position.

(West Virginia loses to Kansas State, Texas Tech beats Oklahoma State)