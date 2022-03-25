Experts grade Colts’ trade for QB Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts officially have their new quarterback in the form of veteran Matt Ryan after pulling off a trade with the Atlanta Falcons this week.

Ryan, who was introduced officially on Tuesday, will be bringing a breath of fresh air when it comes to stability at the quarterback position. His skillset is seemingly a better fit for Frank Reich’s offense than Carson Wentz’s was during the 2021 season.

Though the Colts have more moves to make as free agency progresses, here’s a look at how experts around the league graded the trade:

CBS Sports

Author: John Breech

Grade: B+

What they said: “The soon-to-be 37-year-old Ryan doesn’t come close to solving their longstanding need for a long-term signal-caller. But with the Falcons absorbing his monster cap hits, he’ll cost the Colts just $54 million over the next two years, which is almost exactly what Wentz was due through 2023 and Ryan is definitely an upgrade from Wentz.”

Pro Football Network

Author: Mike Kaye

Grade: A+

What they said: “To land Ryan is one thing. To land him at half the going rate of Wentz is another. GM Chris Ballard, who has been readily criticized for his handling of Wentz, has bounced back in a big way here. Trading a third-round pick — the Colts had two, by the way — for a long-term franchise QB (Ryan has two years left on his deal) is a masterstroke in an offseason of rapid movement.

Ryan has the leadership skills the Colts clearly crave. He’s also not going to surprise play-callers with costly mistakes. The former Super Bowl MVP is a tone-setter, and he will make life better for the playmakers around him.”

The Athletic

Author: Sheil Kapadia

Grade: B

What they said: “Once again, there aren’t going to be any parades in Indianapolis tomorrow. This is another band-aid solution. But going into the offseason, if you told Colts fans that they could turn Wentz into Ryan and a third-round pick (that could turn into a second), they probably would’ve been thrilled. Ryan doesn’t need to be great. If he performs at a slightly above-average level, that’s a win, considering he’s less expensive than Wentz ($28.3 million), and the Colts netted a draft pick by making the switch.

Meanwhile, this doesn’t have to be an either/or situation. The AFC South is up for grabs, and the Colts can compete for the division next season. Meanwhile, they can continue to build up the roster and explore options to find a younger, long-term solution at quarterback.

This move makes sense and was better than the alternatives.”

Sporting News

Author: Jacob Camenker

Grade: B

What they said: “Ultimately, the deal is still a solid one for the Colts. Ryan is an upgrade for them and they didn’t give up much to land him. However, the Colts aren’t instant contenders after making this deal, so it’s not a slam dunk. And if Ryan regresses, Indy could find itself back at the drawing board for a fifth consecutive offseason.”

NFL.com

Author: Marc Sessler

Grade: B+

What they said: “The Colts filled their quarterback void with the top remaining option at a palatable price. Ryan can still wing the ball and arrives in Indy as a sharp upgrade over the ditched Carson Wentz. With Atlanta absorbing Ryan’s outrageous $40.5 million dead cap hit, the Colts will pay their new starter a doable $24.7 million this season and $29.2 million in 2023.

Frank Reich, though, has a player in Ryan who can maximize the talent around him and keep defenses honest after they sold out last season to stop workhorse runner Jonathan Taylor. More help is needed at wideout behind Michael Pittman Jr. The offensive line has lost bodies to retirement and free agency. Holes exist, but Ryan puts Indy right back into playoff contention.”

