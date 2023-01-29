Experts believe Big Blue lands an offensive weapon in the first round

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl / Gary A. Vasquez – USA TODAY Sports

The Giants will certainly be in the market for multiple weapons on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. Their wide receivers stepped up down the stretch this season, but general manager Joe Schoen knows they need to upgrade.

There are some interesting options on the trade market, but perhaps they’ll look to add some young talent in the draft as well. The Giants currently only have one pick in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Here’s who the some of the experts have Big Blue selecting with the 25th pick in their latest mock drafts…

Mel Kiper, ESPN

WR Jordan Addison (USC)

Here’s another team that took a big jump in 2022, as quarterback Daniel Jones took care of the football and the defense played just well enough to keep the Giants in games. Jones’ breakout came with one of the least impressive wide receiver corps in the league, especially as Kenny Golladay has not lived up to his massive free agent contract. Can general manager Joe Schoen get Jones — a free agent who is likely to return — a No. 1 wideout?

Addison put up huge numbers at Pitt in 2021 before dealing with some injuries at USC, and he has the versatility to play outside or in the slot. He just knows how to get open. New York also will get back rookie second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson, who flashed before tearing an ACL. I like what the Giants are building, but they have to give Jones some help.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

WR Jordan Addison (USC)

The Giants need to add more firepower on the outside, and Addison is the best route-runner in the 2023 draft. The former Trojan possesses excellent play speed, which will add another dimension to Brian Daboll‘s offense.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

WR Quentin Johnston (TCU)

In this scenario, New York invests in Daniel Jones after an impressive season. Quentin Johnston is a tall target with sky-high potential. The Giants are able to pair Johnston with Wan’Dale Robinson long-term.

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com

WR Zay Flowers (USC)

The Giants could open their checkbook and re-sign Daniel Jones after the quarterback played his best football in 2022. Giving Danny Dimes a bona fide No. 1 wideout could help him take his game to another level in 2023.

Story continues

Marcus Mosher, Pro Football Focus

TE Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

The Giants need to add more weapons around quarterback Daniel Jones, assuming he returns, this offseason. And while it would be ideal to find a No. 1 receiver at Pick No. 25, that’s just not likely.

Instead, they take one of the best pure pass catchers in this class in Michael Mayer, who has a massive catch radius and the athleticism to be a weapon down the seams. Mayer would be an excellent value pick for the Giants late in Round 1.

