NHL trade grades: Experts assess Bruins’ deal for Hampus Lindholm originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Bruins were pretty quiet on Monday as the NHL trade deadline passed.

They acquired depth defenseman Josh Brown from the Ottawa Senators but didn’t add any reinforcements up front. As a result, a lack of forward depth could hurt them in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins did make a splash over the weekend, though, acquiring star defenseman Hampus Lindholm from the Ducks in a deal that sent a 2022 first-round pick, 2023 and 2024 second-round picks, as well as defensemen Urho Vaakanainen and John Moore, to Anaheim.

Boston gave up a ton, but it did soften that blow by signing Lindholm to an eight-year, $52 million contract extension that will keep him in Boston until 2030.

Lindholm is not the top-five overall defenseman he was earlier in his career, but he’s still a very good top-four player with an excellent two-way skill set and plenty of playoff experience. A pairing of Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy will be one of the league’s best. Lindholm is a very good defensive player but also has enough skating ability and playmaking skill to help drive offense at a decent rate.

What’s the general consensus nationally on how the Bruins’ fared in the Lindholm trade?

Here’s a roundup of expert grades.

Kristen Shilton, ESPN: B

Dom Luszczyszyn, The Athletic: B-

Sean Gentille, The Athletic: B

Corey Pronman, The Athletic: B-

John Matisz, The Score: B

Lyle Richardson, Bleacher Report: A