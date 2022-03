Bruce Willis’ family reveals he’s recently been diagnosed with aphasia. The 67-year-old actor’s wife, Emma, ex-wife, Demi Moore, and daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn announced the news in a joint statement, sharing that as a result of his declining health, Bruce will be stepping away from his acting career.

