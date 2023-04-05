Exonerated Central Park 5 member Yusef Salaam responds to Trump charges with full-page ad

Yusef Salaam and Donald Trump in 1989. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photos: Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images, AP, Getty Images)

Yusuf Salaam, one of the five men exonerated in the Central Park Five case, has taken out a full page ad in the New York Times against former President Donald Trump, over 30 years after Trump called for the teens’ execution in a series of ads.

Leading with a bold headline, “BRING BACK JUSTICE & FAIRNESS. BUILD A BRIGHTER FUTURE FOR HARLEM,” Salaam, who is currently running to represent central Harlem on the New York City Council, tweeted his response Tuesday evening to Trump’s historic indictment on 34 counts and arraignment.

“After several decades and an unfortunate and disastrous presidency, we all know who exactly Donald J. Trump is — a man who seeks to deny justice and fairness for others, while claiming only innocence for himself.”

Yahoo News reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment.

Trump, the first former president in history to face criminal charges, pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges of falsifying business records at an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s team of prosecutors upgraded what would typically be classed as a misdemeanors to Class E felonies, claiming that the documents were intended to hide state and federal election law crimes, and possibly to evade state tax law.

On April 30, 1989, Trump, then a brash and influential real estate mogul, took out a reported $85,000 worth of ads in four New York newspapers with the headline: “BRING BACK THE DEATH PENALTY, BRING BACK OUR POLICE!” regarding the case of the “Central Park Five” – Kevin Richardson, 14, Raymond Santana, 14, Antron McCray, 15, Yusef Salaam, 15, and Korey Wise, 16, who had been wrongfully accused of raping and assaulting a white female jogger in Central Park in New York City.

“I want to hate these murderers and I always will. I am not looking to psychoanalyze or understand them, I am looking to punish them,” Trump wrote in the ad.

After spending years in prison, the convictions of the now “Exonerated Five” were eventually vacated in 2002, following DNA evidence and a confession from Matias Reyes affirming that they had been wrongfully convicted of various crimes.

The Central Park Five, from left, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Raymond Santana, Antron McCay and Kevin Richardson, attend the ACLU SoCal’s 25th annual luncheon on June 7, 2019, in Los Angeles. (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Salaam’s ad follows a one-word statement, “Karma,” issued by Salaam’s campaign last Thursday when news broke of Trump’s indictment. In Tuesday’s response, Salaam reflected on living with trauma due to “systemic oppression imposed by the injustice system.”

“Being wrongfully convicted as a teenager was an experience that changed my life drastically,” Salaam wrote in the ad. “But the problem our community faced when my name was splashed across the newspaper a generation ago — inadequate housing, underfunded schools, public safety concerns, and a lack of good jobs — became worse during Trump’s time in office.

“Here is my message to you, Mr Trump: In response to the multiple federal and state criminal investigations that you are facing, you responded by warning of ‘potential death and destruction,’ and by posting a photograph of yourself with a baseball bat, next to a photo of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg,” the ad continued.

Former President Donald Trump appears in court Tuesday with members of his legal team, for his arraignment on charges stemming from his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury after an investigation into hush money paid to the porn star Stormy Daniels. (Curtis Means/Pool via Reuters)

“These actions, just like your actions leading up to the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, are an attack on our safety. Thirty-four years ago, your full-page ad stated, in all caps: CIVIL LIBERTIES END WHEN AN ATTACK ON OUR SAFETY BEGINS. You were wrong then and you are wrong now.”

Salaam extended some grace to Trump at the end of his ad, writing that he hopes the former president gets what the Exonerated Five did not receive, a “presumption of innocence” and a fair trial. He also issued a warning in case the former president was found guilty.

“And if the charges are proven and you are found guilty,” he wrote, “I hope that you endure whatever penalties are imposed with the same strength and dignity that the Exonerated Five showed as we served our punishment for a crime we did not commit.”