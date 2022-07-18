Exhibition shows weapons seized from Ukraine forces

Reuters

Pakistan to get $4 billion from friendly countries to shore up reserves – finance minister

Pakistan is likely to get $4 billion from friendly countries this month to bridge a gap in foreign reserves highlighted by the International Monetary Fund, the country’s finance minister said, two days after sealing a deal with the lender. The IMF has reached a staff level agreement with Pakistan that would pave the way for a disbursement of $1.17 billion. “As per the IMF, there is a $4 billion gap,” the minister, Miftah Ismail, told a news conference in Islamabad, referring to the shortfall in foreign reserves.