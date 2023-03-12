Exes Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas reunite in new Instagram photos featuring their daughter Stella

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas (pictured in 2011) put on a united front during Oscars weekend. (Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler)

It’s been nearly nine years since actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas announced in 2014 that they were divorcing after 18 years of marriage, but the exes are all smiles in a new photo posted to Instagram by the Working Girl star.

On Saturday, Griffith, 65, shared two photos that see her and Banderas, 62, sitting on either side of their daughter Stella, 26.

“Surrounding our Stella with love,” the Something Wild star captioned the post, tagging her daughter and her ex-husband. Banderas also shared one of the images, noting that the family had lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, where his film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is up for Best Animated Feature. (Fittingly, the restaurant served him a Puss-inspired cappuccino during his meal.)

Griffith and Banderas married, and welcomed Stella, in 1996 after falling in love the year before on the set of their film Two Much. The Oscar-nominated actress went on to act in 1999’s Crazy in Alabama, directed by Banderas. And though they split in 2014 and were formally divorced in 2015, their amicable breakup didn’t interfere with them both starring in the Spanish-Bulgarian science fiction action film, Autómata.

Stella — who has two half-siblings, including actress Dakota Johnson, from Griffith’s previous marriages to actors Steven Bauer and Don Johnson — made headlines in 2021 when she filed to remove Griffith from her full name, Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffith, for the purposes of shortening it.