A hazardous radiation warning sign is displayed at the reactor building of the Exelon Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta Pennsylvania.

Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg





The price of





Exelon



stock was more than 25% lower on Wednesday after the company announced it had completed the separation of



Constellation Energy, its former power generation and competitive energy business. Investors, however, haven’t lost nearly that much.

Exelon’s (ticker: EXC) transmission and distribution utility business will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “EXC,” while Constellation will begin regular trading on Wednesday under the symbol “CEG.”