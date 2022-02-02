Exelon Stock Plunges as It Finalizes Constellation Energy Separation

Text size





A hazardous radiation warning sign is displayed at the reactor building of the Exelon Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station in Delta Pennsylvania.

Melissa Lyttle/Bloomberg









Exelon



stock tumbled nearly 30% on Wednesday after the company announced it had completed the separation of



Constellation Energy, its former power generation and competitive energy business.

Exelon’s (ticker: EXC) transmission and distribution utility business will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker “EXC,” while Constellation will begin regular trading on Wednesday under the symbol “CEG.”