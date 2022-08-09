EXEL Stock: Cancer-Focused Exelixis Keeps 2022 Outlook After Crushing Quarterly Forecasts

Late Tuesday, Exelixis (EXEL) reported adjusted profit of 28 cents per share on $419.4 million in second-quarter sales. In response, EXEL stock remained flat.







X









On average, analysts polled by FactSet expected the cancer-focused biotech to report earnings of 19 cents per share and $391 million in sales.

In the year-earlier period, Exelixis earned 38 cents a share and reported $385.2 million in sales.

For the year, Exelixis maintained its outlook for $1.525 billion to $1.625 billion in total sales. EXEL stock analysts predicted adjusted income of 89 cents a share on $1.59 billion in sales.

In after-hours trading on today’s stock market, EXEL stock was flat near its closing price at 21.06. Exelixis shares are highly rated, according to IBD Digital. They have a Composite Rating of 96, which puts EXEL stock in the top 4% of all stocks in terms of fundamental and technical measures.

Its Relative Strength Rating of 91 puts Exelixis stock in the leading 9% of all stocks in terms of 12-month performance.

More to follow.

