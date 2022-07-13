Executives split on Kevin Durant-Warriors trade possibility

Report: NBA execs split on possibility of KD-Warriors reunion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Whether or not the Warriors actually are interested in a reunion with Kevin Durant remains to be seen.

There have been multiple reports claiming that Golden State has discussed a reunion internally and even reached out to the Brooklyn Nets about the possibility of a trade.

Heavy.com’s NBA Columnist Steve Bulpett spoke to multiple league executives, who are split on whether the Warriors actually have interest in Durant.

“There are differing thoughts from sources on whether Golden State is truly interested in re-acquiring Durant,” Bulpett writes.

Said one, ‘I think they’re worried about where KD might wind up. [The Warriors] are in a good spot. They’ve got young guys behind their veterans, and they could be really good for a long time, so I’m not sure they really want KD. But I think they’re worried he might go someplace and beat them — if that team isn’t all depleted from what they have to do to get him.’

Said another ranking front-office person from another club when told of that concept, ‘Oh, I think they’d take KD in a heartbeat. They want to make sure they win more championships with the veterans they have. They want to squeeze more out of this core.

‘You never know what can happen down the line, so when you have a chance to win, you have to do everything you can to get it. Look at all the injuries they had to get over from the last couple of years to win this time.’

FS1 analyst Ric Bucher spoke to one Eastern Conference general manager, who claimed that he would be willing to part with Golden State’s young core consisting of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody for the opportunity to re-acquire Durant.

“I would give up all those young guys,” the GM told Bucher. “And who would you rather have, KD or Wiggins? The time is now. When Steph goes, so do their championship chances.”

On July 3, Andscape’s Marc J. Spears reported that the Warriors’ stars had been in contact with Durant following his trade request, a possible sign that the trio led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green would welcome a reunion.

Since Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, there haven’t been many developments that would indicate that any move is imminent.

It wouldn’t be an easy move for the Warriors to pull off, but if they were to reunite with the 12-time All-Star, it certainly would extend Golden State’s championship window.

