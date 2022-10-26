Exclusive first look at ‘Star Wars’ Micro Galaxy Squadron’s new wave —from A-wing to Yoda’s starfighter

‘Star Wars’ Micro Galaxy Wave II (Photos courtesy of Jazwares)

Get ready to catch a wave: the second wave of Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron figures from Jazwares to be precise. Available soon at most major retailers — including Amazon, Target and Walmart — these detailed recreations of classic vehicles from George Lucas’s far, far away galaxy may be small in stature, but they’re big on fidelity and cool factor.

The Wave 2 lineup includes four new Light Armor Class vehicles, all which retail for $12.99 each. Choose between two different TIE Fighters, one of which belongs to Star Wars Rebels fan favorite, Sabine Wren (who’ll soon be making her live-action debut in the Disney+ series Ahsoka), and shows off her wicked graffiti skills. The other is flown by an Imperial pilot whose craft has sustained some serious battle damage.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron: Sabine Wren’s TIE Fighter (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron: TIE Fighter (Battle Damage) (Photo: Jazwares)

Other Light Armor items include the ultra-rare A-wing belonging to the Rebels Twi’lek leader, Hera Syndulla, and the Jedi starfighter that Yoda piloted through the Valley of the Dark Lords on the Sith’s homeworld ($12.99 each). Good thing he has that bubbly astromech droid R2-D2 to keep him company.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron: Hera Syndulla’s A-Wing (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron: Yoda’s Jedi Starfighter (Photo: Jazwares)

For those in the market for a heavier weight ship, Jazwares offers multiple new Starfighter Class vehicle, all of which retail for $16.99. Leading the pack is the snowspeeder that Luke Skywalker piloted during the Battle of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back — you know, that really old movie that Spider-Man saw once. You can also pick up Rogue One flyboy Antoc Merrick’s X-wing and its nifty red astromech companion.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Luke Skywalker’s Snowspeeder (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing (Photo: Jazwares)

Fresh off her live action debut in The Mandalorian‘s second season, everyone’s favorite Clone Wars-era Jedi Ahsoka Tano is speeding towards her own Disney+ series next year. And she’ll get there much faster in her starfighter thanks to that hyperspace rig. Speaking of live action Mandalorian debuts, Bo-Katan Kryze is also available alongside her Gauntlet Starfighter. There’s also an ATT Battle Tank straight from the planet Naboo, where sand never gets everywhere.

Story continues

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Ahsoka Tano’s Jedi Starfighter (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Bo-Katan Kryze’s Gauntlet Starfighter (Photo: Jazwares)

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron AAT Battle Tank (Photo: Jazwares)

Additional figures can be found in Scout Class Mystery Packs, which retail for $5.99 each. You may find Mando himself on his speeder bike, Artoo in an escape pod or one of the Bad Batch on their AT-AT.

A Mandalorian Speeder Bike is among the items you can find in a Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squardron Mystery Pack. (Photo: Jazwares)

For its final Wave 2 offering, Jazwares is really bringing out the big guns. Relive the Battle of Geonosis from Attack of the Clones with the Jedi-saving Low Altitude Assault Transport. Retailing for $29.99, this gunship comes with bubble turrets and a rear cargo bay to store all your Speeder Class vehicles. We’ll let you insert your own “junk in the trunk” joke here.

Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Low Altitude Assault Transport (Photo: Jazwares)

Time to get jazzed — these new additions to the Micro Galaxy Squadron roster are perfect gifts for Christmas, Hanukkah or Life Day.

Jazwares’s second wave of Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron figures will be available soon at Amazon, Target and Walmart.