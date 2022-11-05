EXAS Stock Surges After Exact Sciences Raises Guidance On Massive Quarterly Beat

Exact Sciences (EXAS) massively beat third-quarter expectations and raised its full-year outlook — and EXAS stock skyrocketed on Friday.







During the September quarter, Exact Sciences brought in $523.1 million in sales. That handily topped projections for $502 million, according to FactSet. On a year-over-year basis, sales grew roughly 15%.

But excluding the impact of Covid tests — which have dropped off amid falling demand — revenue grew a stronger 20%, Exact Sciences said in a news release. Exact also lost 84 cents a share, narrowing from a 97-cent per-share loss in the year-earlier period. That beat estimates for another 97-cent loss.

On today’s stock market, EXAS stock rocketed 16.2% to 37.57.

EXAS Stock: Guidance Boosted By $33 Million

The results pushed Exact Sciences to boost its full-year sales outlook by $33 million. Now, the medtech company expects $2.025 billion to $2.042 billion in sales. EXAS stock analysts forecasted $2.01 billion in full-year sales.

That outlook includes $1.375 billion to $1.382 billion from its cancer screening business. Exact also calls for its precision oncology segment to bring in $595 million to $600 million in sales, and for Covid tests to generate $55 million to $60 million.

The company also said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to be profitable in the third quarter of 2023, ahead of expectations for 2024.

