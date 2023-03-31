Ex-Yankees C/DH Gary Sanchez signing with Giants: report

Oct 2, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Former Yankees catcher and designated hitter Gary Sanchez is in agreement with the San Francisco Giants on a minor-league contract, pending a physical, according to a report Friday by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Sanchez reports to the Giants’ spring training facility in Scottsdale, Ariz., and joins a minor-league affiliate, Rosenthal added. Sanchez can opt out if San Francisco does not promote him to MLB by May 1, Rosenthal said.

Sanchez, 30, most recently played with the Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Baseball Classic this past month.

He remained unsigned after his 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins, who landed him and third baseman Gio Urshela from the Yankees in a five-player trade that netted New York third baseman Josh Donaldson, shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt.

In 128 games last season, Sanchez slashed .205/.311/.467 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI.

He was a two-time All-Star selection (2017, ’19) during his six-year run with the Yankees, slashing .230/.318/.487 while adding 138 homers and 340 RBI in 536 games from 2016-21.

Sanchez debuted with the Yankees on Oct. 3, 2015, and went hitless in two at-bats.

The Yankees signed Sanchez, who received a $3 million signing bonus, as an international free agent from the Dominican Republic in July 2009.