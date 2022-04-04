Ex-world heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko posted graphic footage of dead, bound bodies in Bucha and accused Putin of ‘genocide’

A still image captured from a video posted by Klitschko taken in the town of Bucha.Screenshot/Wladimir Klitschko/Twitter

A selfie video shot by Wladimir Klitschko shows two dead bodies on the streets of Bucha, Ukraine.

“They’ve been shot in the head, with tied hands behind their back,” the ex-world champion boxer says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Klitschko have both accused Russia of genocide.

Wladimir Klitschko, the Ukrainian former world heavyweight champion boxer, has called the Russian mass killing of civilians in Bucha “genocide” in a video posted to Twitter.

Klitschko, who is fighting in Ukraine’s capital, posted graphic footage from the town on Kyiv’s outskirts Sunday, showing dead bodies of a number of people, who he said were innocent civilians.

“I’m in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital. What happened here— and everywhere in Ukraine what is happening — this is not a special operation, this is not a military objects, this is civilians,” Klitschko says in the footage, which is seemingly filmed on a cellphone.

In the video, Klitschko then pans to the bodies of two people laying on the ground with hands tied behind their backs. A large amount of blood can be seen on the ground underneath the bodies.

“They’ve been shot in the head, with tied hands behind their back,” Klitschko continues.

“This is genocide of the Ukrainian population, and that’s exactly what the Russian regime, Putin’s regime, the Russian army, is doing — killing civilians with tied hands behind their back and with a shot in their heads.”

You can see the video below (warning — it contains images of dead bodies):

Klitschko’s sentiment echoes that of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who on Sunday accused Russia of war crimes and genocide in an interview with CBS.

“Indeed, this is genocide,” Zelenskyy said. “The elimination of the whole nation and the people. We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have over 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities.”

Zelenskyy also posted a series of photos to Telegram Sunday morning, showing dead bodies in Bucha.

“Mothers of Russian soldiers should see that. See what bastards you’ve raised. Murderers, looters, butchers,” he said alongside the photos.

Bodies of civilians are seen in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, Ukraine, on April 3, 2022.Narciso Contreras/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Nearly 300 people have been buried in mass graves in the town, Bucha’s mayor said Sunday.

“In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves,” Mayor Anatoly Fedoruk said, per the AFP news agency.

“Corpses of executed people still line the Yabluska street in Bucha. Their hands are tied behind their backs with white ‘civilian’ rags; they were shot in the back of their heads. So you can imagine what kind of lawlessness they perpetrated here,” Fedoruk added, per a CNN report, which cited Reuters.

Read the original article on Insider