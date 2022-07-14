Ex-Wife Of Donald Trump Was 73 – The Hamden Journal

Ivana Trump, the first wife of Donald Trump, has died at the age of 73.

The Trump family said in a statement to ABC News, “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and a caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children grit and toughness, compassion, and determination.”

WABC-TV in New York reported that police responded to a call at her Upper East Side apartment at 12:40 PM ET, and that she appears to have died of natural causes.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social account. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

More to come.