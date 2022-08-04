Ex-VP Cheney calls Trump ‘coward’ in ad backing daughter Liz

Facing near-certain defeat in her Wyoming primary later this month, Rep. Liz Cheney featured her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, in a campaign ad slamming former President Donald Trump as “a coward” and “threat to our republic.”

“In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” the 46th vice president said in the one-minute video.

“He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him. He is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters,” the elder Cheney continued. “He lost his election, and he lost big. I know that he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it.”

Dick Cheney then went on to to praise Liz – seeking a fourth term as Wyoming’s lone member of the House of Representatives after her father held the seat for more than a decade – for “standing up for the truth, doing what’s right, [and] honoring her oath to the Constitution.”

“Liz is fearless,” the former vice president went on. “She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again in the Oval Office and she will succeed.

“I am Dick Cheney, I proudly voted for my daughter. I hope you will too,” he concluded.

Liz Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in connection with last year’s Capitol riot and serves as vice chair of the House select committee investigating that day’s violence.

In February 2021, Cheney was censured by the Wyoming GOP over her impeachment vote and was ousted from her position as the House Republican Conference chair three months later.

Rep. Cheney is an underdog in her Republican primary election this month. Twitter/@Liz_Cheney

In November, she was further ostracized after the Wyoming GOP voted to no longer recognize her as a member over her repeated criticism of Trump.

Last year, the 45th president strongly endorsed Cheney’s primary challenger Harriet Hageman while accusing the incumbent of being a “warmonger and disloyal Republican.”

Hageman is a heavy favorite in the Aug. 16 primary, with a recent Casper Star-Tribune survey giving her 52% of the prospective Republican vote compared to just 30% for Cheney.