Ex-Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders reveals cancer diagnosis

Former Trump White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Friday that she had undergone surgery to treat thyroid cancer.

“During a check-up earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on an area of concern in my neck and the test revealed that I had thyroid cancer,” the 40-year-old Sanders, the Republican candidate for governor of Arkansas, said in a statement.

“Today, I underwent a successful surgery to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer-free,” she added.