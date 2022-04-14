Ex-Trump aide Stephen Miller appears before Jan. 6 riot panel

​Stephen Miller, a former White House adviser to Donald Trump, ​appeared Thursday ​before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.

Fox News reported that Miller, who was subpoenaed in November along with a number of other former Trump administration officials, joined the committee virtually.

At the time of the subpoena, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote that Miller had “been aware of, and participated in, efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislators to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by, among other things, appointing alternate slates of electors.”

Thompson added that Miller had helped script Trump’s remarks at a “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse before a mob of his supporters converged on the Capitol in an ​effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. ​

Miller’s cooperation with the panel comes after Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, both of whom also held advisory posts in the Trump White House, spoke to the committee last week.

Miller allegedly participated in efforts to spread false information about possible voter fraud in the November 2020 election. Alex Wong/Getty Images

According to the panel, Miller had helped script former President Donald Trump’s remarks at a “Stop the Steal” rally before the riot ensued. James Keivom

House committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (center) alleged that Miller tried to encourage state legislators to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election in Trump’s favor. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

​​Other administration officials, including former press secretary ​Kayleigh McEnany, have also talked to the panel, but others have refused.

​Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and advisers Steve Bannon, ​Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro have declined to participate, leading the committee to refer them to the Justice Department for potential prosecution for contempt of Congress. ​

Bannon was indicted and his trial is scheduled for July.