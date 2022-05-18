Ex-Texas students accused of raping women after frat party

Two former University of Texas students were charged last week with sexually assaulting two young women after a fraternity party nearly two years ago.

Benjamin Berkowitz, 22, and Andres Aiza, 21, were arrested Friday in connection with the disturbing Aug. 28, 2020 encounter, according to KVUE-TV.

One of the accusers claimed Berkowitz forcibly touched her while walking to an Austin apartment, at one point saying “f–k your boyfriend” when the woman told him she was in a relationship, an affidavit reportedly read.

Berkowitz continued to grab at the victim and try to kiss her during the walk,” the affidavit reportedly stated.

When the four students arrived at one of the accuser’s apartments, Berkowitz and Azia allegedly assaulted both women multiple times in various rooms of the home, the report said.

The suspects told their victims they had discussed the attack beforehand and “passed off” the women to each other in between attacks, according to the article.

One of the women was able to escape a locked room while screaming, and her roommates called 911, according to the report.

The suspects were captured on security footage entering the apartment building, and sperm samples collected at the crime scene were a “very strong” match for their DNA, police reportedly said.

Berkowitz and Aiza belonged to Texas Rho, an unofficial social club that is a remnant of the UT Austin chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon, which was shut down by the school for hazing violations in 2017, KXAN-TV reported.

More than 10,000 people had signed a petition urging the school to shut down the rogue frat, citing “hazing, multiple assaults (physical & sexual), drugs, rape, and several other public health concerns.”

The suspects were booked in jail and no longer attended the university, according to the reports.