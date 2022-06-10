Ex-Texas cop Delia Ruiz gets 20 years for sex with boys

A former Texas cop has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to having sex with two teenagers — including a 15-year-old boy she took to a church parking lot, court documents show.

Delia Ruiz, 31, was “a police officer with the Friona Police Department” throughout the offenses — which ended before she got to have sex with a third teen whom she had also been grooming with X-rated naked snaps, she admitted in court documents.

She started having sex with the first boy in November 2020, when he was 16, carrying on until the following spring, the documents said.

The active cop then met the 15-year-old boy at her first victim’s house, grooming him with flirty messages sent via Facebook, the papers said.

She finally took the younger boy to a church parking lot for sex — where they would openly chat about him being in high school, she admitted

“This occurred at least three times,” court papers noted.

The officer told the boy “not to tell anyone about what they did because she could get into ‘big trouble,’” the court documents note.

She sent naked photographs of herself as well as videos of her masturbating to both victims — as well as a third boy, “beginning when he was 16 or 17 years of age,” the documents noted.

“Ruiz described the reason she had not had sexual intercourse with [the third boy] was because she had not been afforded the opportunity,” the documents stated.

She was arrested in October 2021 and later fired from the force. She admitted enticement and attempted enticement of a minor in January.

The ex-cop was last week finally sentenced last week by US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to 20 years in federal prison.