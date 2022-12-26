Ex-tenant at Idaho murder house baffled that killer went unnoticed

A University of Idaho graduate who used to live in the house where four students were slain says he’s baffled the killer apparently went unnoticed walking into the very “creaky” building.

Cole Alteneder, who graduated this year, told ABC News he was a junior when he lived in the off-campus home on King Road in Moscow.

“It’s definitely an old, creaky house,” he recounted. “You can’t walk up any of the stairs or on any of the floors without everybody in the house knowing it.”

Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and her boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were butchered while they slept inside the home in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Two other roommates, who were on the ground floor, apparently slept through the bloodbath on the second and third floors, police have said.

It was unclear how the survivors — who aren’t considered suspects — didn’t hear the gory mass killing as it unfolded on the floor above them.

“A lot of students are very familiar with the inside of the home,” Alteneder told the news outlet, adding that each floor has two bedrooms and a bathroom.

He described the neighborhood and the house as having a “very active party life,” saying that during “parties, people would hop the fence and just, like, walk away if the cops came.”

The former tenant also said he’s surprised authorities haven’t yet solved the grisly case.

“I think everybody expected” an arrest by now, he told the news outlet.

Police have said they’ve received almost 12,000 tips and over 4,500 digital media submissions.

“Investigators believe someone has information that adds context to what occurred on the night of the murders and continue requesting additional pictures, video, and social media content,” police said in a statement, ABC News reported.

“Whether you believe it is significant or not, your information might be one of the puzzle pieces that help solve these murders,” they added.

No suspects have been named and the murder weapon, believed to be a large knife, has not been found.

Meanwhile, Mogen’s father also expressed frustration the killer is still on the loose — but said investigators have been keeping the family updated about the probe.

“There were so many questions that I figured would be answered, and we’re still waiting,” Ben Mogen told the Spokesman-Review.

He told the outlet one of the lead investigators calls him every day to keep him in the loop and answer questions.

Mogen said updates help him avoid the rampant online speculation and rumors about the case.

“It’s hard for me to read all of these articles,” he told the news outlet. “I can get all my news about it right from there (investigators), and I don’t have to try and drudge through all this misinformation.”

“I just have to take the higher road on that kind of stuff or else it will be damaging to my well-being. I mean, it’s hard enough as it is,” he added. “I’m just trying to get through these days one at a time.”

The grieving dad also said he was confident the killer will be caught.

“From the very beginning, I’ve known that people don’t get away with these things these days,” Mogen told the Spokesman-Review.

“There’s too many things that you can get caught up on, like DNA and videos everywhere. This isn’t something that people get away with, that goes unsolved,” he added.

Mogen said his extended family arrived for the Christmas holiday — the first without Maddie.

“I am so proud to be able to say that she was my daughter and what she was doing with her life and where she was headed,” he said. “She was living the life that she deserved.”