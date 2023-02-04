Ex-staffer claims George Santos sexually harassed him

A short-term staffer for George Santos claims he was sexually harassed by the disgraced Long Island representative, who allegedly touched his groin and invited him home, according to an ethics complaint the man says he filed.

Derek Myers — a former journalist who secretly tape-recorded Santos admitting that he “lied to everyone” — tweeted that he complained to the Office of Congressional Ethics and the United States Capitol Police about the alleged harassment.

Myers, 30, contends that Santos hired him as an assistant on Jan. 23 and that two days later, they were in the rep’s Washington, DC, office going over the mail.

He claims that Santos wanted them to sit together on a small sofa, then put his hand on his knee and said, “Hey buddy, we’re going to karaoke tonight. Would you like to go?’”, according to a copy of the complaint tweeted by Myers.

“I kindly declined the invitation by telling the Congressman I was not a fan of clubs and bars and that I was not a good singer. The Congressman proceeded to take his hand and move it down my leg into my inner thigh and proceeded to touch my groin,” the complaint said.

Santos, 34, told him, “My husband is out of town tonight if you want to come over,” according to the complaint.

Myers, a short-term staffer for Santos, accused the embattled rep of touching him inappropriately.

Derek Myers says he filed complaints about Rep. George Santos’ conduct.



Advertisement





Rep. George Santos has been accused of sexual harassment and failing to pay a former staffer. AP

Myers also said Santos told him earlier that day that he had a profile on the Grindr dating app.

Santos has claimed to be married but has not been seen with a spouse.

Myers also claimed that while he was hired as a staffer, he was told his work would be voluntary until his paperwork was processed, an alleged violation of House ethics rules.

He said the job offer was rescinded Monday over concerns Santos raised that Myers, arrested in October for wiretapping, would secretly record him.

Myers told Santos he would never do that, but then gave a recording of the conversation to Talking Points Memo. The truth-challenged pol, talking about his chief of staff, said on the tape, “And I’ve obviously f–ked up and lied to him, like I lied to everyone else.”

Myers could not be immediately reached for comment. A spokeswoman for Santos did not immediately return a request for comment.