Ex-spy Anna Chapman thanks Russians for ‘patriotism’ amid war

Bombshell Russian spy Anna Chapman thanked her fellow citizens for their “patriotism” as the brutal invasion of Ukraine rages on.

“I have never seen such a wave of patriotism and faith in our country among the Russian people in my entire life,” the femme fatale-turned-TV host wrote in Russian in an Instagram post Friday. “Thank you for this.”

In the same post, Chapman hawked a new clothing line, which she said created “out of love of my country.”

The clothes are made in Russia and honor its culture, wrote the Russian intelligence agent who was nabbed for spying in New York City in 2010.

The Instagram post appears to contradict a recent speech she gave in Russian and posted to her Facebook with an English translation on March 2.

“Unfortunately many people today have forgotten the joy with which Soviet and American soldiers embraced each other during the meeting on the Elbe River. United, we were able to stop the terrible war and prevent Hitler from creating an atom bomb,” she said while suggesting that citizens of the world put aside their differences.

“How many more decades of conformations we will need? How many more human lives? And how much money from our federal budget until we understand that killing each other is pointless?” she continued. “Who are we really fighting against?”

Chapman didn’t reference Ukraine in the speech and it was unclear when it was originally recorded. She also said that she couldn’t “hate” Americans even after her arrest in the US.

“All I saw in their eyes was loyalty and decency,” she said, before adding that “the real fight is not with others but within ourselves.”

Chapman had been working in real estate in New York when was exposed as a Russian sleeper cell in 2010. Shortly after, she was deported to Russia along with nine other spies as part of a massive prisoner swap.