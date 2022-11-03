Ex-Spurs employee sues team, Josh Primo over repeated indecent exposure allegations

Dr. Hillary Cauthen, a former consulting psychologist for the San Antonio Spurs, and her attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Thursday that they have filed a lawsuit against the team and ex-player Josh Primo over the handling of Cauthen’s allegations that Primo exposed himself to her nine times.

Buzbee claimed that Cauthen lost her “dream job” because the Spurs “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo.”

“The organization I worked for has failed me,” Cauthen said. “It took the Spurs 10 months to do the right thing. And that’s too long.”

Busbee said that they also plan to filed a criminal complaint against Primo.

Primo, picked 12th overall in the 2021 NBA draft, was suddenly and unexpectedly cut from the team on Oct. 28. No reason was given, though Primo released a statement to ESPN that evening saying that he would be focusing on his mental health treatment, and hoped he could eventually “help others who have suffered in a similar way.” The next day, ESPN reported that Primo had been released because he had allegedly exposed himself to women multiple times.

One of those women was allegedly Cauthen, who said on Thursday that she first notified the Spurs about an incident with Primo in Jan. 2022. However, she claims the Spurs took no action at that time, and she was asked to continue meeting with Primo despite her allegation of indecent exposure. Primo allegedly exposed himself to Cauthen a total of nine times while she continued to complain to the Spurs, who did nothing. She left the organization this summer after her contract was not renewed.

If Cauthen’s timeline is correct, that means the Spurs knew about the alleged incidents and still chose to make Primo the center of their new jersey patch campaign, and also chose to guarantee the third year of his contract in October.

As far as whether head coach Gregg Popovich knew about the allegations against Primo, it’s unclear. Cauthen apparently wanted Popovich to be told, but they’re not sure he actually was.

Buzbee said that Cauthen hadn’t wanted to take these allegations public, and instead wanted to help things change from inside the organization, but the Spurs’ decisions made it impossible for that to happen.

Primo’s attorney, William J. Briggs II, has released a statement about the accusations against his client.