Ex-‘SNL’ Cast Member Alex Moffat Joining Broadway’s ‘The Cottage’ – The Hamden Journal

Former Saturday Night Live cast member Alex Moffat will make his Broadway debut in the upcoming comedy The Cottage, directed by Jason Alexander. Also joining the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy, and Lilli Cooper in the cast will be Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold.

Sandy Rustin’s The Cottage, Alexander’s Broadway directorial debut, will play a limited run at The Hayes Theater from July 7 to October 29, with an opening night of July 24.

Additional casting and creatives are to be announced.

During his 2016-2022 stint on NBC’s SNL, Moffat was known for his impersonations of Joe Biden, Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper and Joe Scarborough, among others, as well as his original recurring Weekend Update character, Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. Film credits include Susie Searches and Christmas with the Campbells, and he can be seen on Apple’s Bad Monkey series, an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel in which he’ll star with Vince Vaughn. Other TV credits include Showtime’s Billions and as the voice behind Jimmy in Disney’s sequel Wreck-It Ralph 2.

Nehal Joshi (Courtesy Production)

Joshi has appeared on Broadway in All My Sons, Phantom of the Opera (closing cast), Flying Over Sunset, School of Rock, Gettin’ The Band Back Together, Les Miserables (Original Revival Cast) and Threepenny Opera, and Off Broadway credits include Cyrano, Working (2008 revision), Grand Hotel (Encores!) and Three Sisters.

Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout in Beetlejuice on Broadway where she also covered the role of Lydia Deetz. Other stage credits include 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Avenue Q, The Visit and Anyone Can Whistle. TV credits include Netflix’s Inventing Anna and Saraline Timbers on Nickelodeon’s Welcome to the Wayne.

Dana Steingold (Courtesy Production)

The Cottage is set in the bucolic English countryside in 1923, and is described as “a rollicking tale of sex, betrayal and love which explodes when Sylvia decides to be wildly indiscreet about her indiscretions. The true meaning of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as an unpredictable and hilarious web of secrets begins to unravel.”

The Cottage is produced by Broadway & Beyond Theatricals (Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner, Tracey McFarland), Martian Entertainment (Carl White, Gregory Rae), and Cornice Productions (Eric Cornell, Jack Sennott). Broadway & Beyond Theatricals will Executive Produce and Martian Entertainment serves as General Manager.