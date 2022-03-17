Ex-Roommate Arrested 14 Years After Brutal Murder of College Student

Police handout / courtesy Anna Knutson

For nearly 15 years, Anita Knutson’s family anxiously waited for authorities to track down who was responsible for brutally murdering the 18-year-old Minot State University student inside her off-campus apartment.

That day finally arrived this week with the arrest of 34-year-old Nichole Rice, who was Knutson’s roommate and had previously told police she was out of town at her parents’ house at the time of the June 4, 2007, murder. Rice, who was arrested at the Minot Air Force Base, where she works as a civilian, is facing a murder charge and being held at the Ward County Jail.

It was not immediately clear if Rice has retained an attorney, but she was set to make her initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

“Although most of the detectives who worked the original scene and investigation have retired, we have not forgotten about this case,” Minot Police Chief John Klug said in a press conference announcing the charges on Wednesday. “It was good to know that finally the one case that we’ve had hanging out there that we just could not get to a solution was finally over.”

The arrest comes two months after Knutson’s sister spoke with The Daily Beast about the unsolved cold case that rocked rural North Dakota. While Rice had not been publicly named as a suspect at the time, Anna Knutson told The Daily Beast rumors swirled around her sister’s roommate shortly after the murder.

“There was a conversation about Anita’s roommate about them just not getting along. Even now, there are a lot of questions about what their relationship was like,” Anna Knutson told The Daily Beast in January. “I do think it’s very weird. I did go to high school with the roommate too, I know her family. It’s just hard to imagine.”

The Unsolved Pocket-Knife Murder of an Aspiring Teacher

Anna Knutson declined to comment on Rice’s arrest on Thursday, telling The Daily Beast that she was “not ready to talk with anyone.”

While authorities have not yet provided details on what ultimately led to Rice’s arrest, Chief Klug told The Daily Beast in January that the roommate had never been ruled out as a suspect.

Story continues

“I think the turning point in this case was really just trying to pull all that information together and put it in an order that made sense,” he told reporters Wednesday.

Police say Knutson was found fatally stabbed, face-down on her own bed, by her father and two maintenance workers. A robe covered her bloodied body, and the pocket knife that police believed was used to murder her was close by.

Her father, Former Butte Mayor Gordon Knutson, had gone to her apartment—about an hour from their tiny North Dakota down—after the teenager did not respond to her family’s calls all weekend while they were in Bismarck for her brother’s baseball tournament. Klug previously told The Daily Beast that the last time anyone heard from Anita was that Saturday.

Crime-scene analysis later concluded that Knutson had been dead for more than a day before her father burst into her locked apartment with the help of the two workers. While there was no evidence of sexual abuse or defense wounds, Klug noted that Anita was found wearing a robe.

Just 15 at the time, Anna previously told The Daily Beast that she learned about her sister’s murder when her brother abruptly picked her up at a friend’s house.

“I remember I got in the car and he had clearly been crying,” Anna said. “It was not a super normal thing for my brother to do, and he wouldn’t tell me anything. So I just started naming people. Like, ‘Is it mom, is it our Aunt Karen, or Uncle Joe?’ ‘Is it Anita?’”

“And then he started crying and kind of looked at me and said, ‘She’s dead,” Anna continued. “I just remember the whole car ride, we sat in silence. It was about a 30-minute ride home.”

The grisly murder immediately prompted outrage across North Dakota as authorities scrambled to find her killer, which included taking DNA samples from everyone close to Knutson. Among those interviewed was Anita’s roommate.

“There was never enough to arrest her but I would say she was always a person of interest in this case,” Klug said on Wednesday about Rice.

Despite the local pressure, the case remained unsolved—a horror that Anna previously suggested may have contributed to her brother’s demise. On April 9, 2013, Daniel Knutson died by suicide. Anna said that their sister’s death was particularly devastating for her brother and the incident changed him and “caused a lot of pain.”

“My heart goes out to the family,” Klug said at Wednesday’s press conference announcing the arrest. “I wish we could have solved this sooner, but at the same time, I’m glad to say that we have the person responsible for the murder of Anita Knutson in custody.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast’s biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast’s unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.