Ex-RNC Spokesperson Hits Rep. Jim Jordan With Some Harsh Truths About NYC Stunt

Former Republican National Committee spokesperson Tim Miller said Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) “field hearing” of the House Judiciary Committee — in which the congressman accused Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of being soft on crime — was nothing more than a performative gesture aimed at appeasing former President Donald Trump.

It was just “made-for-TV culture war low-calorie nonsense,” Miller told MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House.”

Trump-loving Jordan traveled to Manhattan earlier in the day to take aim at Bragg, who just so happened to have charged Trump in the Stormy Daniels hush-money payment case.

“If you are fighting for victims of crime, you will be saying, ‘Oh, hey, we’re proposing reforms, like we’re proposing police reforms.’ Whatever it is. ‘Criminal justice reform we think that will make our streets safer,’” said Miller.

“That is not this. This is just a big show, a performative show, to performatively fight Alvin Bragg. That is what the whole Trump era has been,” he continued. “That’s what the party has been. They want people to be this supposedly big middle finger to the left, but they aren’t actually doing anything.”

“He’s not doing any of the hard things,” Miller added. “It’s just all this, ‘Oh, I can do a good tweet or a good. Have a good hearing performance that makes fun of somebody that my people hate.’ And that is fighting I guess, in this sort of distorted world-view, and that is the whole party now. He’s had success within the party because he represents that.”

Watch the interview here:

