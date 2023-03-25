Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Scorches Today’s GOP With A Damning Question

Michael Steele, the former chair of the Republican National Committee, hit the current GOP with a scathing question Friday while guest-hosting Chris Hayes’ show on MSNBC.

“What the hell’s wrong with you?” Steele asked Republicans, as he listed some of the latest political developments on the Donald Trump-supporting right.

Steele then suggested that some national Republicans were subtly siding with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ahead of his potential 2024 run for the White House against the former president.

But he went on to play an old DeSantis ad showing the governor praising Trump and his “Make America Great Again” agenda, juxtaposing it with GOP efforts to ban and otherwise regulate books like “The Life of Rosa Parks” at schools in Duval County, Florida.

“There it is, the modern Republican Party in a nutshell: reading MAGA B.S. to your kids while taking Rosa Parks out of our schools and libraries,” Steele said.

Watch the video here:

