Ex-Red Sox Franchy Cordero joining Yankees, set to make MLB roster

Get ready to see Franchy Cordero in pinstripes this season.

The former Boston Red Sox outfielder and first baseman has agreed to a split contract with the New York Yankees, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. The deal will pay Cordero $ 1 million in the majors and $ 180,000 in the minors, and Passan noted it’s likely Cordero will begin the season on New York’s active roster barring an additional move.

Cordero spent two full seasons with the Red Sox, coming over from the Kansas City Royals in February 2021 via the Andrew Benintendi trade. The Dominican Republic occasionally flashed his raw power and tantalizing upside but never found consistency in Boston, batting .209 with nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 143 strikeouts over 132 games with the Sox.

Cordero signed a minor-league contract with the Baltimore Orioles in December 2022 and had a fantastic 2023 spring training, hitting .413 with seven extra-base hits in 47 plate appearances. Baltimore released him Monday, however, allowing the American League East rival Yankees to swoop in and sign him.

Unless the 28-year-old can cut down on the strikeouts and make more consistent contact, he likely won’t make an impact for New York. But he hit some massive home runs with Boston and is worth a low-cost flyer from the Red Sox’ archrival.