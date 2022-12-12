Ex-Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to sign with Twins

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Christian Vazquez finds new home in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There will be no Christian Vazquez-Boston Red Sox reunion in 2023.

The ex-Red Sox catcher is signing a with the Minnesota Twins, according to Jon Heyman of The New York Post. The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham reports it’s a three-year contract.

Tomase: Let’s not kid ourselves … Devers is the next to go

Vazquez, 32, played 84 games for Boston last season before being sent to the Houston at the trade deadline in exchange for prospects. He helped the Astros to a World Series title to add a second championship ring to his collection.

In eight seasons with the Red Sox (698 games), Vazquez slashed .262/.311/.389 with 54 homers and 266 RBI.

With Vazquez off the table, the Red Sox could be content to roll with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong as their catching tandem in 2023. Former Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy, a rumored trade target for Boston, was dealt to the Atlanta Braves on Monday.