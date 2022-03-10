‘Ex On The Beach’ Renewed For Season 5 & 6 By MTV – The Hamden Journal

Ex On The Beach will return to MTV, which renewed the dating series for seasons 5 and 6.

MTV also revealed that Season 5 will premiere on March 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with a new crop of singles and exes. Featuring romantically embattled stars from Love Island, Big Brother, Too Hot To Handle, World of Dance, The Challenge, Double Shot at Love and Paradise Hotel, the cast navigates the excitement and heartbreak of romantic relationships with old lovers and new prospects while constantly being blindsided by the surprise arrival of their exes. As ex-lovers wash ashore, the daters will have to decide whether to rekindle a past flame or move on for good.

Season 5, which touts 12 hour-long episodes filmed at MTV’s global production villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain, will feature Derynn Paige, Ray Gantt, Da’Vonne Rogers, Bryce Hirschberg, David Barta, Kyra Green, Arisce Wanzer, Jonathan Troncoso, Ranin Karim and Alain Lorenzo as the singles. Exes are Nicole O’Brien, Caro Viee, Emily Salch, Sher, Kat Dunn, Jamar Lee, Minh-Ly Nguyen-Cao, Ricky Rogers, Mike Mulderrig, Dani Coco, Elias, Nicole Amelia, Joelle Brian and Alexis Christina.

Ex On The Beach is based on a format by Whizz Kid Entertainment, an Entertainment One (eOne) company, and is produced by eOne and Purveyors of Pop in partnership with iTV Netherlands and MTV Entertainment Studios. Malcolm Gerrie and Lisa Chapman serve as Executive Producers for Whizz Kid Entertainment. Matt Anderson, Nate Green and Cooper Green serve as Executive Producers for Purveyors of Pop. Tara Long serves as Executive Producer for eOne. Matt Odgers, Keith Burke and LisaMarie Tobin serve as Executive Producers. Dan Caster and Diana Morelli serve as Executive Producers for MTV. Merrick Stone serves as Co-Executive Producer for MTV. Matthew Parillo, Amy Starr and Marlin Mastenbroek as Executives in Charge of Production for MTV.

Watch a teaser above.