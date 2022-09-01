Ex-NYPD officer sentenced to record 10 years in prison for Jan. 6 riot

The Daily Beast

Feds Arrest Oath Keepers Leader Who Tried to Overturn Election Using ‘Lord of the Rings’

Shelby Tauber/ReutersKellye SoRelle, a member of Lawyers for Trump and interim leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday morning on conspiracy charges related to the Capitol riot, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for D.C. SoRelle, who attempted to sue every member of Congress, every governor, and every secretary of state in a lawsuit that justified overturning the election using Lord of the Rings logic, was arrested in Junction, Texas. She is expected to appear l