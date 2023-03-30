This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Ex-NFL star sends strong message to Lamar Jackson amid Patriots rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Lamar Jackson’s future with the Baltimore Ravens remains uncertain.

The star quarterback was placed under the non-exclusive franchise tag earlier this month and hasn’t been able to reach a new contract with the Ravens. He’s free to sign an offer sheet with any team, and if the Ravens don’t match it, they get two first-round picks. The Ravens could also trade Jackson for a different package.

What would it cost Patriots to acquire Lamar Jackson from Ravens?

The New England Patriots are one interesting potential landing spot for Jackson, although multiple reports this week said they are not expected to pursue the former NFL MVP. That said, Patriots owner Robert Kraft said earlier this week that rapper Meek Mill told him Jackson wants to come to New England.

One former Patriots player doesn’t want to see Jackson in Foxboro, and you probably won’t be surprised at who’s saying it — Asante Samuel.

This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Samuel’s tenure in New England didn’t end well, and he clearly has beef with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick that remains to this day. The ex-Patriots cornerback has been very critical of Belichick since he left the Patriots, both during and after his playing career.

Jackson would likely be a great fit with the Patriots, but what are the chances it actually happens? Probably pretty low. Building around Mac Jones as the starting quarterback figures to be the path forward for the Patriots.