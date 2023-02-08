Ex-Miami Hurricanes player busted for sex with 14-year-old

A 37-year-old Florida physical education teacher and former member of the Miami Hurricanes college football team has been arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old student, authorities said Wednesday.

Joseph Tolliver, who played for the powerhouse program in the 2000s, was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a minor.

Tolliver, a teacher at Campbell Drive K-8 Center in Homestead, mentored the student and developed a close personal relationship with her, according to NBC Miami.

The victim told authorities their relationship turned sexual, and Tolliver would climb through her bedroom window for trysts without her mother’s knowledge.





Joseph Tolliver was arrested for having sex with a 14-year-old student. Miami-Dade Corrections





Tolliver worked as a physical education teacher in Homestead, Florida. Google Maps

She also had sex with Tolliver in his car in his apartment complex parking lot, according to the report.

He is currently being held on $7,500 bond.

Miami-Dade school officials said they’ll seek Tolliver’s termination and that he won’t be able to work in the district in the future.

“We commend the Miami-Dade Police Department for their investigative work on this case, which occurred away from the school setting, and for bringing this individual to justice,” the district said in a statement.

The native of Miramar also ran track for the University of Miami.

“As a father, I am deeply disturbed any time an educator betrays the public’s trust. Schools are considered to be a safe haven for our children, and us parents entrust the educators with the safety and security of our children,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement.