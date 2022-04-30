Ex-Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin could be booted from ballot

A much-anticipated bill was introduced to the state Senate late Friday night which would allow Albany Democrats to remove disgraced ex-Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin from the June primary ballot.

The bill would allow for candidates to be removed from ballots in the event they have “been arrested or charged with one or more misdemeanors or felonies” any time after securing a nomination.

Two similar bills had already been introduced to the state Assembly.

Benjamin resigned earlier this month just hours after he was indicted on five corruption-related charges that alleged he attempted to trade a state grant for campaign contributions.

Kathy Hochul, who tapped Benjamin to be her running mate last year, had hinted earlier Friday that another bill addressing the issue was in the works.

“My request has been out there and we’re working closely with the legislature,” Hochul had told reporters when asked if lawmakers had reached a deal to remove Benjamin from the ballot.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul selected Brian Benjamin to be her running mate last year. Newsday via Getty Images

Democratic legislators – especially in the state Senate – have been resistant to a gubernatorial push to dump her former running mate following Benjamin’s arrest.

Hochul has argued that Democratic primary voters should not have the choice of voting for Benjamin considering the federal charges against him. Benjamin has pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Some Democrats have expressed weariness about passing legislation that would help her politically, especially given Republican attacks on the matter.

“I really, really have difficulty changing things in the middle of the process, whatever that process is,” Senate Majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in an interview aired on WCNY Wednesday.

New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins speaks during the 2022 New York State Democratic Convention on February 17. Getty Images

Stewart-Cousins had also asked state Senate Finance Committee Chair Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) to refrain from introducing a bill into the Senate.

Krueger did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment late Friday.