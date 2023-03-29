Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones returns to Detroit as free-agent influx continues

Marvin Jones is joining the party in Detroit.

The ex-Lions receiver is returning to his former team on a $3 million deal as the latest of an influx of players making Detroit a free-agent destination. Jones announced the move on Twitter Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that the deal is for $3 million over a single season with incentives that could push the value to $5 million.

Jones, 33, is a 10-season NFL veteran who played his best years with Detroit over a five-year span from 2016-20. He led the NFL with 18 yards per reception in 2017 while tallying a career-high 1,101 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 catches.

He signed as a free agent with the Jacksonville in 2021, the same year the Jaguars drafted quarterback Trevor Lawrence and hired since-fired head coach Urban Meyer. He saw reduced production in Jacksonville, where he averaged 60 catches for 681 yards and 3.5 touchdowns over two seasons.

Marvin Jones is returning to Detroit. (Raj Mehta/Reuters)

Jones fills a receiver void in Detroit alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and second-year receiver Jameson Williams. St. Brown had a breakout season in his second NFL campaign in 2022, making the Pro Bowl after tallying 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns.

Williams saw limited action as a rookie while recovering from an ACL tear suffered with Alabama during the 2022 CFP national championship game. He flashed the upside that made him the No. 12 pick of the draft despite the injury with a 41-yard touchdown on his first NFL catch in Week 14. Williams is expected to take on a starting role in 2023 with Jones slated as a veteran presence and the team’s likely No. 3 receiving option.

After a 9-8 campaign in Dan Campbell’s second season as head coach saw the Lions just miss out on the playoffs, Detroit has been a popular landing spot in free agency. Jones joins former Bears running back David Montgomery, Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton among others in signing on with Detroit this offseason.