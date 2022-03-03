Ex-Laker DeAndre Jordan signing with 76ers: Reports

DeAndre Jordan is joining a contender.

The former Los Angeles Lakers center waived on Monday to make roster room for DJ Augustin has cleared waivers and will sign with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to multiple reports. The 76ers are releasing Willie Cauley-Stein from his 10-day contract to make room on the roster, per the reports.

Jordan, 33, averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game in 32 appearances for the Lakers this season. He’ll back up MVP favorite Joel Embiid while providing a rebounding and shot-blocking presence in Philadelphia.

DeAndre Jordan will back up Joel Embiid in Philadelphia. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Jordan joins a retooled 76ers roster that acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the NBA trade deadline as it sets its sights on its first NBA title since 1983. The starting lineup now consists of Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Embiid. Jordan fills the most glaring hole on the roster as a reliable second option in the post.

The 76ers entered Thursday in third place in the East at 38-23, trailing the conference-leading Miami Heat by two games while holding a one-game edge over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. They’re on a three-game win streak since Harden joined the lineup with consecutive victories over the New York Knicks and another against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They’ll next face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. It’s not immediately clear when Jordan will be ready to join the lineup.