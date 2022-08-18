Ex-Kansas cop Todd W. Allen a serial ‘predator’ who sexually assaulted victims in parks: police

A former Kansas police officer has been arrested and charged with more than a dozen sex crimes that spanned over a decade, officials confirmed.

Todd W. Allen, 51, was taken into custody on charges that include aggravated sexual battery, rape and indecent liberties with a child, Hutchinson police announced Wednesday.

His bail has been set at $6 million.

The charges stem from a spree of alleged sexual assaults that occurred in city parks from October 2012 through November 2018, as well as a series of prowler reports from May 2019 until June 2022. Local police confirmed that Allen’s arrest clears up to 17 previously unsolved cases.

Located about 50 miles from Wichita, Hutchinson is home to nearly 40,000 people. Authorities believe there could be more victims, and urge those with more information to come forward.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Jeff Hooper referred to Allen as a “predator.”

Former cop Todd W. Allen was arrested on Wednesday. Reno County Correctional Facilit

“I am appalled and disgusted that somebody who is a suspect in these types of crimes and this type of behavior ever wore the uniform and this badge that I am honored to pin on my chest every day,” he told KWCH12.

Hooper joined the Hutchinson police department in 2018. Within three weeks of his start date, there was a sexual assault reported in a local park.

Allen is being held at the Reno County Correctional Facility. Google Maps

The crime was quickly linked to a series of similar incidents dating back almost a decade. Hooper called the department’s first-ever news conference on the assaults on November 6, 2018.

Within weeks of the conference, Allen, who was with the force for over 20 years, turned in his badge. The sexual assaults stopped shortly thereafter.

Although Hooper declined to say what specific evidence led authorities to Allen, he cited “great police work and follow-up” around recent phone calls about prowling and window-peeping.

Police Chief Jeff Hooper praised his department’s follow-up on the case. Hutchinson Kansas Police Departm

After Allen was arrested in connection to one of these incidents, police were able to link him to the park attacks.

“I am proud of this administration and all the men and women who diligently worked on these cases over the last decade and who today brought Mr. Allen to justice,” Hooper said.