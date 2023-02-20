Ex-Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan reportedly interviewed with Sean Payton, Broncos for open DC job

Rex Ryan, former head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets (and current ESPN football analyst), reportedly interviewed with the Denver Broncos and head coach Sean Payton on Saturday for their open defensive coordinator position.

Ryan, 60, spent over 30 years in the NFL as a defensive coordinator, a head coach, and various other positions. His defense with the Baltimore Ravens was top notch, and he brought that with him when he was appointed as Jets head coach in 2005. He led the Jets to back-to-back AFC championship games, but was never able to get farther. He was fired at the end of the 2014 season and immediately hired by the Bills, a decision they’d come to regret as Ryan was dismissed after barely two seasons following two middling finishes.

Ryan hasn’t been in the NFL since the Bills fired him at the end of 2016, but he’s stayed more than sharp as an analyst for ESPN, where he’s been since 2017. He’s reportedly said that he wouldn’t leave ESPN unless he found “the perfect situation.”

Vance Joseph also in the running

Vance Joseph, who has spent the last three years as defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, is also in the running for Denver’s DC position. He serves as Broncos head coach from 2017-2018, winning a total of 11 games over two seasons before being fired and joining up with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s staff in Arizona.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Ryan was the “favorite” for the job, but that was before either his or Joseph’s interview had taken place.

Since then, there’s been no news on who’s the frontrunner for the job, but Joseph’s interview in Denver on Friday reportedly lasted eight hours.

There’s no information available on how long Ryan’s interview lasted.