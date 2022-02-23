Ex-Jet Zac Stacy facing more domestic violence charges in 2nd alleged attack on girlfriend

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy is facing five new domestic violence charges related to a second alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend.

Stacy was charged on Feb. 16 with three counts of misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief, according to court documents obtained by The Post.

The alleged assault happened Aug. 16 and involved Kristin Evans, the mother of his child.

Evans was allegedly attacked by Stacy in November — with shocking home video showing the ex-NFL player pummeling her in front of their then-4-month old child.

He was charged with felony aggravated battery and third-degree felony criminal mischief in that case.

In the police body camera footage of his arrest, Stacy claimed Evans was having affair with his lawyer in a separate case — and accused her of staging the disturbing beatdown.

Zac Stacy faces three counts of misdemeanor battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief. Getty Images

Stacy allegedly attacked his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Kristin Evans. AP

Stacy claims Evans staged the assault. Al Pereira

In November, Stacy entered an in-patient mental health treatment facility. AP

“It’s unfortunate because I just got out of rehab for anxiety and depression-like eight months ago,” Stacy told cops. “I dropped everything to come down here and support the mother of my child in her last trimester, and the baby. I let her know I wasn’t trying to be with her or nothing like that. This is a case of just bitterness. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up.”

Evans has denied the affair and claimed that the police were helping Stacy.

“When he was arrested, you can hear in the video that the Orlando Police officers are telling him, ‘Don’t say too much,’” Evans previously told The Post. “It feels like they were more in tune with protecting the abuser than the victim in this situation, and I want to make sure that people understand that is something I want to change.”

Stacy entered an in-patient mental health treatment facility in Colorado after his November arrest. He is now scheduled to return to court to face the new charges on March 16.