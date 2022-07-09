Ex-Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s body returns to Tokyo after assassination

The body of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, arrived in Tokyo Saturday afternoon — a day after he was assassinated while giving a campaign speech in the western Nara region, CNN reported.

Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, traveled with her husband’s body to the their home in the country’s capital, the outlet reported.

Their car arrived to throngs of people lining the streets near Abe’s home.

The car believed to carry Shinzo Abe’s body drives by police officers and media outside the Nara Medical University Hospital where Abe was taken after he was shot. AFP via Getty Images

Shinzo Abe was fatally shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election on July 7, 2022. MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the residence after the motorcade’s arrival, Kyodo reported.

The family is expected to begin planning funeral arrangements now that Abe’s body is back in Tokyo.

Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, was shot in the chest and neck during the stump speech — with a bullet piercing his heart, officials said.

Abe was allegedly killed by Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, who used a homemade firearm and was taken into custody at the scene of the crime. AFP via Getty Images

Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi is seen praying to the vehicle believed to be carrying the body of Shinzo Abe. REUTERS

The vehicle that transported Shinzo Abe’s body, accompanied by Abe’s widow, Akie Abe, arrives at his residence in Tokyo, Japan. AFP via Getty Images

His alleged killer, Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, used a homemade firearm in the attack and was taken into custody at the scene.

The ex-prime minister, 67, was rushed to the hospital where he was given more than 100 units of blood in transfusions but was ultimately unable to be saved. He was pronounced dead around five and a half hours after the shooting.

Back in Nara, people have made a makeshift vigil for their former leader, placing flowers at the scene of his murder.

The assassination sent shockwaves through the country, where shootings are extremely rare. Japan has one of the lowest rates of gun violence in the world.

With Post wires