Ex-husband and ex-father in law held in Abby Choi’s muder

A fashion model was apparently dismembered — and her ex-husband and former in-laws have been arrested in her killing.

Abby Choi was a rising young catwalker who had appeared on the cover of Vogue, when police found her legs in the refrigerator of a suburban Hong Kong home.

Police suspect that Choi’s former father-in-law plotted the gruesome murder, which took place in the village of Lung Mei, half an hour from the city, the UK Sun reported.

The home was being rented by the father-in-law, who is a cop.

On Friday afternoon, police found the body parts, along with Choi’s ID card, credit cards, and other belongings, Police Superintendent Alan Chung said.





Model Abby Choi recently was in Paris for Fashion Week recently. Instagram/@xxabbyc

Among the gruesome discoveries were human tissue placed in pots of soup. Choi’s head, torso, and hands have not been found.

Abby’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong, with his parents and older brother were detained after a city-wide manhunt, according to the South China Morning Post.

Alex Kwong was arrested on the waterfront in Tung Chung Saturday after he reportedly planned to flee in a speedboat.





The ex-husband and in-laws of Abby Choi have been detained in connection with her death. Instagram/@xxabbyc

A source told the South China Morning Post that Choi’s former father-in-law, a policeman, masterminded her murder. Cops have called it “premeditated” and “well-planned.”

Choi apparently had arguments with her ex-husband and his family over a $12 million property that she had planned to sell, the Daily Mail reported.

Chung said “some people” were unhappy with how Abby handled her financial assets.





Abby Choi recently graced the cover of a magazine in Monaco. Instagram/@xxabbyc

The apartment where Choi’s partial remains were apparently found had been rented by her father-in-law just weeks earlier.

“Police also have found that the flat was arranged by cold-blooded killers meticulously,” Chung said. “Tools that are used to dismember human bodies were found in the flat, including meat grinders, chainsaws, long raincoats, gloves, and masks.”

Choi, who was on the cover of fashion magazine L’Officiel Monaco this month, was last seen alive on Tuesday in Tai Po, a short drive from the house where her remains were found.